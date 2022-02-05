230,000 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 823,032 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $6,072,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $4,110,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 212,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

OR opened at $11.07 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

