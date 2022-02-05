2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.12). 2U reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,361,000. Amundi bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,947,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after buying an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 2U by 91.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

