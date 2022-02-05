$3.07 Million in Sales Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report $3.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGLE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 58,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

