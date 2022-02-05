30,973 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 312,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 598,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,967 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

