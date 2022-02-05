$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce sales of $334.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $351.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.50 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $298.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $97.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -337.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $120.15. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after acquiring an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pegasystems by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

