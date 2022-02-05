$37.13 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce $37.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.90 million and the lowest is $36.46 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $153.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $157.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $171.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $177.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,085. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $445.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

