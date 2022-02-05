$4.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.51 and the highest is $5.53. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $3.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $24.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 797,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,245. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.