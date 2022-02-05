$422.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post sales of $422.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.50 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $260.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 32.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,512. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

