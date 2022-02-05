$45.41 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce $45.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $71.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $179.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.11 million to $199.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $208.61 million, with estimates ranging from $206.22 million to $211.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.21 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

