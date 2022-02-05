$454.75 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post $454.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.10 million and the lowest is $436.40 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $466.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,296,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 125,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.72. 1,739,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,600. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

