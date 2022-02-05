5,214 Shares in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,220,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

MVST stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Microvast Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $23.86.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

