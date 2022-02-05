$567.10 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce $567.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.43 million and the highest is $593.86 million. ModivCare reported sales of $398.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,847 shares during the period.

Shares of MODV traded down $4.48 on Monday, reaching $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $105.55 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average of $158.70.

ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

