$57.10 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post sales of $57.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.30 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $254.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.26 million to $255.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.41 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $666.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

