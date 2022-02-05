590,127 Shares in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 590,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAQ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,434,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

SPAQ opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPAQ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

