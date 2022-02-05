$646.96 Million in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce $646.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $644.46 million and the highest is $649.46 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $852.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.67. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after acquiring an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 367,889 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

