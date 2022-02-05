$730.23 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report sales of $730.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $775.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $690.26 million. CAE posted sales of $638.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of CAE opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CAE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after buying an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CAE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CAE by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,530,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

