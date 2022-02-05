75,576 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.