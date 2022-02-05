$810.85 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will announce sales of $810.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $804.10 million and the highest is $817.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $553.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

CLMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.81 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

