$834.63 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to report sales of $834.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $845.00 million and the lowest is $820.90 million. ChampionX reported sales of $706.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChampionX.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. 1,586,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,860. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 3.02.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

