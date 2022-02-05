8,410 Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 40.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 377,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 445.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 310,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 308,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

CERE stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

