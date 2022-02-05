8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NYSE EGHT opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after buying an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in 8X8 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in 8X8 by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

