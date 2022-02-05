Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s current price.

ASLI opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.63. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 1-year low of GBX 104 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £405.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

In other news, insider John A. N. Heawood bought 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,788.92).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

