Abulaba Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 72.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $909.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded 70.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Abulaba

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

