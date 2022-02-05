Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives $15.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $65,984.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,879. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 79,993 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 114.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 139.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

