Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.68. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

