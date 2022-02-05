ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.05. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

