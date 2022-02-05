AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.76.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 272,974 shares during the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

