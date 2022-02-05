ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Cut to $29.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.17.

NYSE ADCT opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,323,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after acquiring an additional 213,611 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

