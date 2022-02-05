Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,574.30

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,574.30 ($34.61) and last traded at GBX 3,065 ($41.21), with a volume of 119843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,080 ($41.41).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 3,059 ($41.13) to GBX 3,061 ($41.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.54) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.13).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,099.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,217.98.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.