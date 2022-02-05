ADTRAN’s (ADTN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 74.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ADTN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 887,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,605. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $978.47 million, a P/E ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,246,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,906,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,063,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 346,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 182.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 167,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

