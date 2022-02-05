Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend by 35.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.