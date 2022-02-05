Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.78. The company had a trading volume of 760,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,246. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $93.66 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.