Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Trading 4.8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $120.69 and last traded at $120.69. 5,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 363,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 over the last three months. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.