Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised Advanced Micro Devices from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average is $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.