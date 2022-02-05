Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised Advanced Micro Devices from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.
Shares of AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average is $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
