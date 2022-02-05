AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 220,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,567. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

