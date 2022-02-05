Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 349 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $73.74 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

