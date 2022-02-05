Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $175,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

