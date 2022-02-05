Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $187.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average of $194.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.92 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

