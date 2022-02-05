Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $74.46 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

