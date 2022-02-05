Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at $262,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $73.74 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.87 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

