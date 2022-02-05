Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $402,000 Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

