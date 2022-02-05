Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $117.92 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

