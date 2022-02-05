Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,248 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.