Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 237,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,523,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

