Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 33.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 44.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

