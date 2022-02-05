Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,949 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $78.12 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

