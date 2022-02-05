AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.88 Million

Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report sales of $109.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the highest is $115.27 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $456.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.33 million to $457.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $480.70 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $482.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 97,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,314. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,834.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $142.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 350.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.