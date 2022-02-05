AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 939,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 219,589 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after buying an additional 560,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,429,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after buying an additional 176,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of AGNC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.