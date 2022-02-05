Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,083,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $216.02 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.