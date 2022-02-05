Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 451,652 shares of company stock worth $25,335,927 in the last ninety days.

Shares of AA stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $65.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

